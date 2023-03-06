Garrett Popcorn Announces New, Limited-Edition Flavor in the Spirit of St. Patrick's Day

Popcorn lovers are in for a treat, as Garrett Popcorn Shops has announced a new flavor. And it's one that's especially fitting for this time of year, with St. Patrick's Day around the corner.

The Chicago-based company is partnering with Frango Chocolate, which is also owned by Garrett's Popcorn Shops, to create a special new recipe, the "Frango Chocolate Mint CaramelCrisp Mix".

The new recipe will launch on Friday and only be available for a limited time.

Popcorn lovers can order the mix online at GarrettPopcorn.com, and purchase it at select locations. These include: the Magnificent Mile flagship Garrett Shop at 625 N. Michigan Ave. in Chicago, and the Garrett Shop at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Ill. A classic tin size costs $40, but other sizes are typically available in store.

This unique blend incorporates traditional Garett's recipes, as well as Frango's chocolate and mint flavors.

"Garrett CaramelCrisp is handcrafted in a small-batch copper kettle, then coated in milk and white chocolate, blended with Frango mint oil," according to a statement by the company.

Frango's Chocolate has been a Chicago fixture for years, with a location in the iconic Marshall Fields on State Street.

“Whenever I spend time in our Shops, I ask our fans to share their fondest family memories of visiting downtown Chicago,” said Garrett Brands owner Megan Chody. “Time and again, the responses include picking up a box of Frango, and then walking over to wait in line at one of our Garrett Shops. Our new recipe is a delicious tribute to our fans, and a refreshing twist to both beloved recipes.”

To learn more about the Frango Chocolate Mint CaramelCrisp Mix, see the Garrett's website.