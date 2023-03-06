One of Chicago's most colorful holiday traditions is nearly here: The day when Chicago dyes its river green in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

"The countdown is on for one of Chicago's most beloved traditions..." a recent Instagram post from tourism site Choose Chicago says. "Save the date: Saturday, March 11th."

According to a blog post from Choose Chicago, the Chicago River dyeing, which is typically held the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day, along with the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade, dates back more than half a century.

"The first time the Chicago River was dyed green was in 1962, thanks to a suggestion from the local plumbers union," the post says. The post goes on to say that while the first dyeing turned the waters of the Chicago River green for nearly a month, the dye now only lasts a few hours.

As the big day approaches, here's what to know.

When is the Chicago River Dyeing?

This year, the Chicago River will be dyed green beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 11. At that time, green dyed will be dumped into the Chicago River between State and Columbus.

Who Dyes the Chicago River Green and How?

The river dyeing is a tradition that dates back half a century. Sparked by a suggestion from Chicago Plumbers Union, Local 130, the first river dyeing occurred in 1962.

The Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local 130 plumbers' union is still responsible for dyeing the river, and according to their website.

What is in the Green Dye?

The plumbers union, Choose Chicago says, "still holds the river-dyeing honors today." But you won't be able to find their recipe anywhere, the tale goes. "Their environmentally friendly dye formula remains a closely kept secret," the post continues.

Best Places to Watch

Each year, the event draws many spectators that line the Chicago River walk between State and Columbus.

According to the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local 130, the best views can be found on Upper Wacker Drive between Columbus and Fairbanks.

NBC 5 Chicago will also stream the event live at 10 a.m. on Saturday.