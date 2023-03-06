Things to do in Chicago

Don't Miss It: Chicago River to Soon Be Dyed Green For 2023 For St. Patrick's Day

By NBC 5 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of Chicago's most colorful holiday traditions is nearly here: The day when Chicago dyes its river green in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

"The countdown is on for one of Chicago's most beloved traditions..." a recent Instagram post from tourism site Choose Chicago says. "Save the date: Saturday, March 11th."

According to a blog post from Choose Chicago, the Chicago River dyeing, which is typically held the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day, along with the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade, dates back more than half a century.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"The first time the Chicago River was dyed green was in 1962, thanks to a suggestion from the local plumbers union," the post says. The post goes on to say that while the first dyeing turned the waters of the Chicago River green for nearly a month, the dye now only lasts a few hours.

As the big day approaches, here's what to know.

When is the Chicago River Dyeing?

Local

Daylight Saving Time 1 hour ago

When Do We ‘Spring Forward?' The 2023 Illinois Time Change is Almost Here

2 hours ago

Chicago Weather Temps Rise, Rain Departs to Start the Week

This year, the Chicago River will be dyed green beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 11. At that time, green dyed will be dumped into the Chicago River between State and Columbus.

Who Dyes the Chicago River Green and How?

The river dyeing is a tradition that dates back half a century. Sparked by a suggestion from Chicago Plumbers Union, Local 130, the first river dyeing occurred in 1962.

The Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local 130 plumbers' union is still responsible for dyeing the river, and according to their website.

What is in the Green Dye?

The plumbers union, Choose Chicago says, "still holds the river-dyeing honors today." But you won't be able to find their recipe anywhere, the tale goes. "Their environmentally friendly dye formula remains a closely kept secret," the post continues.

Best Places to Watch

Each year, the event draws many spectators that line the Chicago River walk between State and Columbus.

According to the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local 130, the best views can be found on Upper Wacker Drive between Columbus and Fairbanks.

NBC 5 Chicago will also stream the event live at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

This article tagged under:

Things to do in Chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us