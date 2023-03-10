What to Know for Getting to and From the Chicago River Dye This Weekend

One of Chicago's most beloved traditions, the annual river dye for St. Patrick's Day, will see many traveling to, from and around the city as they kick off the holiday festivities.

As usual, the dyeing of the Chicago River by Local 130, the Chicago Plumbers Union, occurs the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day and coincides with the city's with the St. Patrick's Day Parade. On top of that, there is the Big Ten Tournament and other sporting events at the United Center, which could lead to increased travel delays.

That will mean some street closures as many from near and far come for the celebrations and events.

Both Metra and the Chicago Transit Authority have announced schedule changes to accommodate the expected increase in travelers.

As parking may be prove difficult, Metra is offering extra service on seven of its 11 lines Saturday morning, along with additional Express trains.

While the cost of a Saturday pass is $7, if you're planning on taking the Rock Island Line Sunday to The South Side Irish Parade in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, you may want to consider purchasing a $10 weekend pass.

The complete fare table is listed here.

According to Metra, as Saturday is expected to be a busy passenger day, no bikes, backpacks or alcohol will be allowed on trains.

The CTA notes that all rail lines will offer access to the parade route and river dyeing area, though they are urging riders to give themselves extra time.

Loop Elevated: Exit at either Washington/Wabash or Adams/Wabash

Exit at either Washington/Wabash or Adams/Wabash Red Line: Exit at Monroe and walk a couple blocks east

Exit at Monroe and walk a couple blocks east Blue Line: Exit at Washington and walk few blocks east

The agency also warns that some bus routes may be rerouted due to street closures.

An iconic tradition, the Chicago River is dyed green the Saturday before each St. Patrick’s Day.

After the Chicago River dyeing, revelers can hop in a ride share or on CTA bus south to Grant Park, for the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, which steps off at 12:30 p.m., at Columbus and Balbo and heads north.

Drivers may want to reserve a parking spot ahead of time. To avoid a traffic headache, stick to DuSable Lake Shore Drive Saturday, or stay west of State Street, as road closures on Columbus will back traffic up through Grant Park near Buckingham Fountain.

According to organizers, the Chicago River will be dyed green beginning at 10 a.m., between State Street and Columbus Drive. And at 12:30 p.m., the St. Patrick's Day parade will step off.

While the city of Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parade takes place Saturday, a handful of other parades and events are taking place this weekend. Here's a breakdown:

South Side Irish Parade:

When: March 12, 2023, from 12-3 p.m.

Where: 103rd & Western Ave. to 115th & Western Ave.

Northwest Side Irish Parade:

When: March 12, 2023, at 12 p.m.

Where: Neola Avenue to Northwest Highway

Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade:

When: March 11, 2023, at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Columbus Drive between Balbo Drive and Monroe Drive

St. Patrick's Fest:

When: March 11, 2023, from 1-11 p.m.

Where: Irish American Heritage Center

Shamrock'n The Block: