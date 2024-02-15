When could ShotSpotter service end in Chicago? Here's what we know

The city of Chicago's proposed plan to keep using ShotSpotter technology through the end of summer has hit a significant road block, as the company that operates the technology says it was not consulted on such an arrangement.

SoundThinking, the company that operates the ShotSpotter technology, issued a statement saying that they have attempted to negotiate an extension with the city, but no such agreement was in place when Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration announced that it would continue using the devices through the end of September.

As a result, the devices could be deactivated at midnight Saturday morning when the city's contract with SoundThinking expires.

“Throughout much of 2023, SoundThinking attempted to engage the city of Chicago regarding an extension of the ShotSpotter service,” a spokesperson said. “As recently as Dec. 2023, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was presented to the city for a 12-month extension.”

It is not clear if the devices will become inactive immediately at the conclusion of the deal.

SoundThinking says preliminary discussions were held over a proposed eight-to-nine month extension, but a spokesperson said that the decision by Johnson’s administration to walk away from the contract was made without consulting the company.

“We believe the shared goal of an extension period must provide the best possible data and analysis to the residents of the city of Chicago through greater transparency and reporting standards,” the company said. “The way this is secured is through a minimum 12-month extension and modifications to the city’s current data and reporting protocols.”

The company says it is willing to continue its partnership with the city, according to the statement.

Johnson announced Tuesday that the city would not extend its contract with the company, but had aimed to arrange a short-term extension through September, guaranteeing that the technology would remain in place through the summer and the Democratic National Convention.

An agreement to codify that arrangement has not yet been reached.

The controversial technology has invited criticism and praise since it was installed since 2012. Chicago Ald. Chris Taliafefro says the decision to remove ShotSpotter “is a great loss to the city,” echoing sentiments of some other officials.

"It's a great loss for the city of Chicago, particularly as we go into the summer months, (and) as we go into the Democratic National Convention with a police department that is already undersized by at least 2,000 officers," he said.

Ald. Anthony Beale criticized the administration for announcing the parameters of the decision before a contract before it was agreed upon.

"The city has lost all of its leverage when you make an announcement you're canceling ShotSpotter and extending it until September without having a signed contract," he said. "They can turn the switch off at midnight Friday night."

Critics meanwhile are skeptical about the usefulness of the technology, warning that it actually can result in negative outcomes.

Johnson’s mayoral campaign included promises to get rid of the technology, saying it was unreliable and citing incidents like the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in 2021.

Groups like “#StopShotSpotter” argue that treating gun violence as a public health issue, rather than a problem in need of “flashy new law enforcement surveillance tools,” is the proper approach.

The equipment uses acoustic sensors to triangulate the sound of gunfire, with information relayed to police within 60 seconds, according to the company’s website.

“Moving forward, the city of Chicago will deploy its resources on the most effective strategies and tactics proven to accelerate the current downward trend in violent crime,” according to a statement from the city. “Doing this work, in consultation with community, violence prevention organizations and law enforcement, provides a pathway to a better, stronger, safer Chicago for all.”