When is the 2024 Illinois election? Here are the dates to know

Though it may sometimes feel like election season is never-ending, the 2024 general elections are rapidly approaching, with citizens voting on everything from President of the United States to local Chicago School Board candidates.

While Election Day itself is still almost three weeks away, voters across Illinois and the rest of the country are already casting their ballots as early voting has gotten underway in many locations.

With the elections nearing as many have already voted, here's everything you need to know about the 2024 elections in Illinois:

When is Election Day?

Election Day in the United States is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, which falls on Nov. 5 this year.

Voters can of course cast their ballots on that date, but early voting in Illinois has now begun in most parts of the state.

How to register to vote in Illinois

Multiple avenues exist for voters to register in Illinois, starting with automatic voter registration, available at Secretary of State’s Office locations and other public facilities in the state.

Voters can also register to vote via the mail by printing out a form and returning it to their local county clerk’s office, or can deliver the form in-person to those offices.

The form to do so can be found here. The deadline for this type of voter registration is 28 days prior to the election, which will fall on Oct. 8, 2024.

Voters can register online via the State Board of Elections’ website, with a deadline of Oct. 20 for that type of registration.

Finally, voters can register during a grace period prior to and including Election Day, going to their local county clerk’s office or designated polling places, with proper identification required. Voters registering in this fashion will be required to submit ballots on the same day that they register.

How to vote by mail in Illinois

Illinois residents who are interested in voting by mail can do so long as they are registered to vote, according to state law.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is five days before the election, or Oct. 31, 2024. Those ballots must then be postmarked no later than Election Day on Nov. 5, or dropped into a designated dropbox by the end of the day on Election Day.

Voters also can still choose to vote in-person, with specific steps laid out to do so on the Board of Elections' website.

Full information on how to register to vote by mail, and other assorted information about policies enshrined in state law, can be found on the NBC Chicago app.

How to vote early in the Chicago area

Early voting has now launched in most parts of Illinois, with county clerk’s offices participating in the 40 days leading up to the election.

Each jurisdiction, as well as the city of Chicago itself, designates different polling places for the purposes of early voting in the lead-up to election day.

You can find more information via the following links:

City of Chicago (voting begins Oct. 3)

Cook County (voting begins Oct. 9)

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County

How to vote on Election Day

Voters can of course cast ballots on Election Day in their respective polling places, but there are limited circumstances in which forms of identification may be required.

No ID is required if a voter is registered at their current address and is voting in the correct precinct, though an ID can resolve any questions that arise while casting ballots.

A voter will need a form of identification if election judges have reason to challenge their right to vote at a polling place, or if their voter registration form did not contain a driver’s license or state ID number, or a Social Security Number, according to the Board of Elections.

Those seeking to register to vote on Election Day and cast ballots will also need to bring two forms of identification. A full list of acceptable forms of identification can be found here.

When are polls open on Election Day?

Polls in Illinois are required to be open by 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m., though voters who are in line when polls close are still legally able to cast ballots.

Certain circumstances can lead to polling places remaining open for extended hours, but information will be relayed to voters in those circumstances.

Can you register to vote on Election Day?

Same-day voter registration is indeed available in Illinois, as are opportunities to legally change addresses on a voter registration form or to update a person’s name on the voter rolls.

It is important to note that not all polling places will have same-day registration available, as election judges have to be properly trained in the process, but voters can find information on the Board of Elections’ website.

County clerk’s offices also can register voters on the day of the election.

Voters seeking to do so must bring two forms of identification, and their vote will be counted on a provisional basis until their right to register at the address they submit is verified.

More information on the types of identification required for same-day voter registration can be found here.

What should I bring to vote in person?

If a voter is already registered at their current home address, they will not need to bring identification. A photo ID can be helpful if any questions arise, however.

Voters registering on the day of the election, or who need to make changes to their voter registration, can do so at select polling places, but will need to bring two forms of identification to do so.

Voters can also bring notes into the voting booth to help them fill out their ballots, according to state officials.

Can I take a ballot selfie?

Taking photos with a ballot is prohibited by state law, according to experts. That prohibition stems from a law that prohibits marking ballots so that another individual can see how a voter voted.

However, state officials have told NBC Chicago in the past that it’s “unlikely” anyone would be prosecuted, but still recommend taking photos of an “I Voted” sticker in lieu of the ballot itself.

What should I do if I run into problems voting?

Voters who are challenged on their voting eligibility, who experience voter intimidation or have trouble at their polling place are encouraged to report such incidents.

If you run into any of the above issues, or have any questions about the voting process, more than 100 organizations across the U.S. operate an Election Protection hotline, which can be reached at:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683): English

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682): Spanish/English

1-888-API-VOTE (1-888-274-8683): Asian languages/English

1-844-YALLA-US (1-844-925-5287): Arabic/English

Illinois residents can also text MYVOTE to 866-687-8683 with any concerns, which will be addressed by trained volunteers.