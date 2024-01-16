Explainer: How to register to vote in Illinois

The 2024 primary election is fast approaching, and Illinois residents have ample opportunities to secure their chance to cast a ballot.

Whether online, in-person or through the mail, voter registration in Illinois can be achieved through a variety of avenues, with same-day registration also available in many locations.

If you need to register to vote, here’s what you will need.

Am I Eligible to Register?

For Illinois residents to be eligible to vote, they must meet the following criteria, according to the State Board of Elections:

-Be a United States citizen

-You must be 18 years old on or before the date of the election

-You must live in your precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election*

-You must not be serving a prison sentence as a result of a conviction

-You may not claim the right to vote anywhere else

*= Voters who move fewer than 30 days prior to the election, but still live in the state, can register to vote via same-day or grace period registration.

Automatic Voter Registration in Illinois

As voters visit specific Illinois state agencies, voter registration information can be obtained from forms filled out within those facilities under legislation that passed the Illinois General Assembly in 2017.

Those applying for REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses will automatically be registered to vote unless they opt-out or decline to do so.

For those seeking non-REAL ID-compliant licenses, individuals may be asked if they'd like to register to vote, and would be required to affirm certain information, like age and citizenship status, and to provide a signature.

More information can be found on the Secretary of State's Office website.

How to Send in Registration Via Mail/In-Person

Illinois voters have several options for how to submit their registration forms, the first of which is to obtain a form and either send it via the mail or deliver it in-person to their local county clerk’s office. You can find the contact information and location of your county clerk's office via the State Board of Elections' website.

According to state law, voter registration submitted in this fashion must be completed no more than 28 days prior to an election.

For 2024, that date will fall on Feb. 21 for the March 19 primary election.

Residents should expect to receive a notice within two weeks of submitting their application, and if they don’t, then it is recommended that the voter call their respective county clerk or their Board of Election Commissioners.

The printable form for voter registration can be found HERE.

How to Register Online

Illinois voters also have the option to register to vote online. It is first recommended that a voter check their registration on this website before submitting a new form.

According to the State Board of Elections, the deadline for online voter registration falls 16 days prior to an election, which in 2024 will be on March 3.

You can find the form for online voter registration HERE.

Grace Period Registration

Even if voters miss the opportunity to register to vote in person, via the mail or the internet, it is still possible to cast a ballots.

Grace-period voter registration will be available for residents through Election Day itself, with officials recommending a visit to the county clerk’s office for more information.

Some polling places also offer same-day voter registration, and will allow voters to register and cast their ballot at the same time.

More information can be found on the county clerks’ website in your community.