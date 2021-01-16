What's Allowed in Illinois' Tier 1 Coronavirus Mitigations?

One Illinois region has met the requirement to enter Tier 1 coronavirus mitigations, meaning indoor dining can resume, and other regions could be close behind.

What's changes for regions entering Tier 1 mitigations?

Here's a full breakdown of what's allowed in Tier 1:

Bars and restaurants

Bars and restaurants close at 11 p.m. and can reopen after 6 a.m.

Indoor service limited to lesser of 25% or 25 people per room

Establishment must serve food for indoor service

Indoor dining reservations limited to a 2-hour time frame; reservations required

Barstools must be removed to avoid congregating

No tables exceeding four people indoors

Social gatherings

Social gatherings can be limited to 25 guests or 25% capacity both indoors and outdoors

No party busses allowed

Fitness centers and sports

Sports games and practices remain dependent on the type of sport and risk level associated

Face coverings must be down at all times in fitness centers, including while exercising

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday that Region 5 has met the requirements to enter Tier 1 coronavirus mitigations, meaning indoor dining can resume.

Region 5, which sits in southern Illinois, can enter Tier 1 mitigations immediately, including bringing back indoor dining and bar service. The region includes the following counties: Marion, Jefferson, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Perry, Jackson, Franklin, Williamson, Saline, Hamilton, White, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Massac and Pulaski.

"And of course, any regions that have improved enough to move into Phase

4, can resume some greater indoor operations at bars and restaurants as

long as tables are kept six feet apart, just like last summer," Pritzker said.

As of Friday, two other Illinois regions were allowed to go back to Tier 2 mitigations, with several other regions close to doing the same.

The move to Tier 2 will mean the return of group fitness classes and the reopening of cultural institutions like museums, with a 25% capacity limit, among other things.

Regions moving out of Tier 3 mitigations can also resume youth and recreational sports.

"Greater levels of play will be permitted as metrics improve into the subsequent tier," according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office.

All of Illinois' 11 regions have been under Tier 3 mitigations since Nov. 20, suspending indoor dining across the state and closing down museums and casinos.

Under the state's guidelines, a region can move to Tier 2 mitigations if it sees a test positivity rate less than 12% for three consecutive days and more than 20% of ICU and hospital beds are available, as well as declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in seven of the previous 10 days.

To move to Tier 1, regions need:

A test positivity rate below 8 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; AND No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.

To move back to Phase 4, however, regions need: