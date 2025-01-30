The next time you board a plane, you may run into a roadblock if you don’t have a Real ID. The deadline to get one is quickly approaching.

Starting May 7, 2025, you will need a Real ID to board an airplane, even if you're not leaving the country. You may also need one if you want to visit a military base or visit a secure federal facility. However, you won't need a Real ID if you can show a passport or passport card.

The only physical difference between a regular driver's license or state ID and a Real ID is the star on the Real ID. Irene Paterno with the Illinois Secretary of State's office says appointments to get a Real ID are filling up fast.

Illinois residents can make an appointment online at ILSOS.gov. If you already have a driver's license or state-issued ID, go to the "DMV Appointments" section and click on the "Replace my Driver's License or ID Card" section. And then "Make an Appointment."

There, you’ll also find a checklist of items you must bring to your appointment at the DMV. They include: original, hard copies of various documents including a birth certificate, valid US Passport or a permanent resident card. Other items you may need include: proof of your Social Security number and two documents that contain your address, such as a bank statement, credit card statement or homeowner's or renter's insurance policies. Images from cell phones and photocopies are not accepted.

The documents you can use to prove your address must have been issued within the past 90 days, and your passport or state ID cannot be expired.