From concerts at Soldier Field and the United Center, to Cinco de Mayo events and parades, Chicago is chock full of events this weekend.

And with those events comes traffic -- perhaps more of it than usual, thanks to ongoing construction taking place on the Kennedy Expressway.

"The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is reminding the public of activities and events that may impact traffic this weekend," an alert said. "Expect street closures and increased crowds in the area."

Saturday morning and afternoon, the Polish Constitution Parade will step off near Grant Park, and The Cinco de Miler 5-mile race will take place near Montrose Harbor. Saturday evening will see Luke Combs concert at Soldier Field, and Blink-182 at the United Center.

Sunday marks the Cinco de Mayo parade, beginning at noon on Cermak from Damen to Marshall, the St. Jude Police Memorial March at Museum Campus, and night two of Blink-182's United Center run.

In the suburbs, SUGA of BTS is in town, performing sold-out shows at Friday and Saturday at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Hundreds have already camped out and lined up in hopes of getting a spot close to the stage.

Plus, the Chicago Cubs will be in town all weekend, hosting the the Miami Marlins Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Traffic, Construction, Road Closures

According to officials, residents can expect street closures and parking restrictions along the Polish Constitution Parade route, on parts of Columbus Ave., Balbo St., Roosevelt S., DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Ave.

"No parking is allowed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday along the route/assembly and disband areas, and expect street closures on the route and assembly/disband areas," the alert reads.

Additionally, weekend bridge lifts on Saturday from Ashland to DuSable Lake Shore Drive are expected to impact traffic.

Finally, ongoing construction on the Edens and Kennedy Expressways into the city has several inbound lanes closed. This has not only caused backups into the city, but out of the city and on alternate routes as well.

"Due to the Kennedy/Edens Expressway construction, motorists may experience delays and increased traffic on local area streets as drivers find alternative routes to avoid impacts of the project."