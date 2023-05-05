Hundreds of BTS Fans Camp Out at Allstate Ahead of Sold-Out Agust D Show

While it's not summer quite yet, concert season in Chicago and the suburbs has already begun -- and for one show at Rosemont's Allstate Arena this weekend, the hype is very real.

Since earlier this week, hundreds of K-pop fans have been camping out near the venue, in hopes of being first in line to collect their general admission wristbands to see South Korean rapper and producer Agust D, who performed at the Allstate Wednesday, and has two more shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

"We've actually been camping out since Sunday," one camper told NBC 5. "It's his first ever solo tour. So we're just waiting in line to get our wristbands for tomorrow's show."

The three-night show run at the Allstate for Agust D, also known as SUGA from the Grammy-nominated Boy Band BTS, is sold out. Those camping out already hold tickets -- but the goal is to be first in line when the doors open, to get as close to the stage as possible.

Photos and video from the venue show dozens of fans with tents and other camping gear, lined up and down the sidewalk near the Allstate.

"We already have our tickets and it's completely sold out," another camper said. "This is just so we have a good spot when we enter the venue tomorrow. And you know, first number in, first to go, and so we're going to be 163. And so we came out just so we have a good spot. And there's like, two blocks worth of people here -- I would say now, probably 300."

In June of 2022, BTS announced they'd be taking a hiatus after nearly 10 years together. Several of the group members have gone on solo tours, including j-hope, who performed at Lollapalooza last summer.

SUGA's solo tour kicked off last month, with two shows at Belmont Park in New York. 10 cities are scheduled overall, with only five stops in the United States -- and the Allstate made the cut.

"We're camping out for the Agust D concert tomorrow and he's just a guy from BTS group," another fan told NBC 5 early Friday morning.

"Just a guy?" another fan retorted. "He's THE guy!"

SUGA's second of three shows at the Allstate takes place Friday at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.