Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling during a press conference Tuesday called gun violence in the city "unbearable and unacceptable" after a 7-year-old child was fatally struck by gunfire on Chicago's Near West Side in broad daylight.

"The random shooting of this 7-year-old is unacceptable," Snelling said. "We really have to think about who we are as a society when our kids are being shot in the street."

Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call of shots fired and a person shot in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Snelling said. Upon arrival, officers found that a child had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was laying on the ground.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the child before he was transported in a police car to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner later identified the boy was identified as Jaimainaimir Rivera.

According to officials, Jaimainaimir was leaving their residence and going to visit a neighbor who lived nearby when he was struck by gunfire, believed to be random.

"We are losing our children," Snelling said. "And we really need to think about the gun violence that's going on in this city. And we all need to step up to try to fight this type of gun violence to save our children."

A 7-year-old child was shot to death in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Snelling added that the department was still investigating the incident, searching for video footage or other evidence of the suspect or suspects involved.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"When we arrest people for violent crimes, we have to prosecute them," Snelling said. "We have to keep them off the street. We cannot allow repeat offenders to go back out on the street. ... These are great people living in these communities, and a lot of them are prisoners in their own homes. We want to do whatever we can to put an end to that."

According to Snelling, 124 juveniles have been victims of gun violence in 2024. 17 of those shot have been killed, Snelling added.

"Those numbers are significantly down from last year, but still unacceptable," Snelling said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also spoke at the press conference, saying he had reaching a "breaking point" regarding gun violence in the city.

"These acts of violence must end," Johnson said. "The weapons that are flowing to the streets of Chicago and around this country. We have to stop and then we have to hold people accountable."

According to officials, no one was in custody. An investigation remains on going.