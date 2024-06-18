A 7-year-old child was shot to death in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said the child sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was discovered at the above location lying on the ground by responding officers.

Police said the child was leaving their residence and was going to visit a neighbor who lived nearby when he was struck by gunfire.

Responding police officers performed life-saving measures on the child before being transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody. Snelling said police are canvassing the nearby area in an effort to find more information on the gunman.

The child was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

There is currently no further information available.

An earlier version of this story reported information from a Chicago police spokesperson that the victim of the shooting was 4 years old. This story has been updated to reflect updated details.