Water safety stressed in wake of recent Lake Michigan drownings

One day after two bodies were recovered from Lake Michigan, a water safety expert issued a reminder about the dangers of the Great Lakes, saying drownings are a "huge problem."

As of Sunday, there have been 38 drownings on Lake Michigan so far this year, which is on par with 2022, said Dave Benjamin, executive director of the non-profit Great Lakes Surf and Rescue Project.

"The reason why drownings continue to be a huge problem not just in the Great Lakes region, but nationwide is because Drowning is a public health issue," he said. "And it continues to be a neglected public health issue."

One day earlier, the body of a Chicago man was recovered from Lake Michigan in Whiting, Indiana, according to conservation officers. That afternoon, emergency personnel responded to Whiting Lakefront Park after a man was seen struggling in the water and going under the surface near a boat ramp. The man, identified as Gerardo Castaneda-Soto, 27, was found by firefighters and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hours earlier, the body of an unidentified man was found on the rocks of Promontory Point on Chicago's South Side. On Tuesday, a man disappeared after entering the water from a boat near 31st Street Beach.

As of Sunday night, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office had yet to identify the body.

Benjamin said being a strong swimmer is not enough to handle the waters of Lake Michigan. And if you find yourself in a dire situation, he encourages you take certain steps.

"You need to understand, if you're ever struggling in any body of water, your instinct is to fight to survive, but you will unfortunately exhaust yourself very quickly. So we want you to the opposite of your instinct.'

That, he said, is to flip over onto your back and then float to keep your head above water, to conserve your energy and to calm yourself down from the panic of drowning. Then, you should follow a safe path out of the water.