Man's body recovered from Lake Michigan at Promontory Point

The body of a man was recovered from Lake Michigan at Promontory Point Saturday morning, according to police.

Authorities said officers arrived at the 5400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:15 a.m. when they discovered an unresponsive man on the rocks of Promontory Point.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, with an autopsy currently pending.

The recovery of the body comes as a search for a man who went missing after entering the water from a boat near 31st Street Beach on Tuesday.

A death investigation is being conducted by area detectives, pending autopsy results. The identity of the man is currently unknown.

There is no further information available.