Chicago man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan in NW Indiana

Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say that a Chicago man has died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, personnel were deployed to Whiting Lakefront Park at approximately 4:09 p.m. Saturday after witnesses saw a man struggling in the waters of Lake Michigan.

The man eventually dropped below the surface near the boat ramps at the park, and was eventually located by the Whiting Fire Department, officials said.

The 27-year-old was taken to a hospital in East Chicago, where he was pronounced dead.

A cause of death in the case is pending, and an investigation remains underway.