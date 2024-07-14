Note: NBC News is offering a special report on Saturday's shooting at former President Donald Trump's campaign rally. Watch live in the player above.

A shooting at Donald Trump‘s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.

One shooter was dead and an attendee was killed. Trump’s campaign said he was “fine” after being whisked off the stage and was being checked out at a local medical facility.

The shooter was engaged by members of the U.S. Secret Service counterassault team and killed, according to two officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation publication. The shooter was not an attendee at the rally, an official said.

