Former President Trump ‘fine,' being checked out at medical facility, campaign says

Former President Donald Trump was "fine" and being checked out at a local medical facility after being whisked off stage with a bloody ear after popping noises were heard at a campaign rally, a campaign spokesperson said.

Trump was speaking when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available. — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 13, 2024

In a statement, Steven Cheung, the communications director for Trump's presidential campaign, said: "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

A spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service said the agency "implemented protective measures" and asserted the former president was safe after an unspecified incident occurred at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," the spokesperson added.

The Biden campaign is aware of the situation and monitoring it, a senior spokesperson tells NBC News.