Donald Trump

Former President Trump ‘fine,' being checked out at medical facility, campaign says

Former President Trump was speaking when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him.

Former President Donald Trump was "fine" and being checked out at a local medical facility after being whisked off stage with a bloody ear after popping noises were heard at a campaign rally, a campaign spokesperson said.

Trump was speaking when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

In a statement, Steven Cheung, the communications director for Trump's presidential campaign, said: "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

A spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service said the agency "implemented protective measures" and asserted the former president was safe after an unspecified incident occurred at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," the spokesperson added.

The Biden campaign is aware of the situation and monitoring it, a senior spokesperson tells NBC News.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us