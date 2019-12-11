Watch Live: NBC 5 News

NBC 5, NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app strive to bring you up-to-date video during breaking news situations.

We've turned on our live-streaming player above so that you can follow along with our reporters and anchors during major events, news conferences and more.

The player above is a multi-platform tool. You can watch on your laptop at home, your computer at work and even your mobile phone. The following live streams are planned:

Weekday

4 a.m.-7 a.m. Monday-Friday

11 a.m.-Noon Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Friday

Chicago Today: 11:30 a.m.-Noon Friday

4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

10 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday-Friday



Weekends

5 a.m.-7 a.m.

5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

10 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

All times are listed in Central Time.