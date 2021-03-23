Watch Live: Chicago's Top Doctor to Update on COVID Data, Vaccines and Travel Order

Note: The news conference can be watched live in the video player above beginning at around 1 p.m.

Chicago's top doctor on Tuesday is expected to deliver an update on the city's COVID-19 data, vaccine distribution, including next phases, as well as the emergency travel order.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is scheduled to hold a news conference to deliver the update at 1 p.m. from City Hall, according to CDPH. The event can be watched live in the video player above.

The news conference will include "an update on COVID-19 data, and continued vaccine distribution in Chicago, including planned next steps and phases, and the Emergency Travel Order," CDPH said.

Chicago is expected to move to its next phase of vaccinations, Phase 1C, at the end of the month, expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility to include those with underlying health conditions and essential workers on March 29.

Chicago will expand to residents with underlying health conditions and essential workers, including restaurant employees, hotel workers, hairdressers, clergy members, construction workers, delivery drivers, and warehouse workers, among others. Those already eligible under Phases 1A and 1B will also remain eligible in 1C.

Click here for a full list of who is eligible in Chicago's Phase 1C.

The city currently remains under Phase 1B, which includes frontline essential workers and residents age 65 and older, as well as health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents who were eligible under Phase 1A of the city's rollout.

Chicago opted out of expanding to Phase 1B Plus alongside the state, which made those with certain underlying medical conditions eligible, due to what it said was a lack of supply.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

Arwady's news conference will also include an update to the city's emergency travel order guidance, updated last month to classify states in an "orange" or "yellow" tier.