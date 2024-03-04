WATCH: Dozens run into Lake Michigan for 2024 Chicago Polar Plunge

Sunday was a beautiful day to take an ice-cold dip in Lake Michigan.
As part of the annual Chicago Polar Plunge, dozens descended on North Avenue Beach for the 2024 event, benefitting the Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children's Charities.
Several from NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago took part in the plunge, including JC Navarrete, Regina Waldroup and Michelle Relerford.
WATCH: Kye Martin gets dropped into the dunk tank in honor of Chicago Polar Plunge
Before the event, our Jen DeSalvo spoke with a variety of participants and the volunteers that helped put the event on.
Here's a look back at how the day unfolded
