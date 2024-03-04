WATCH: Dozens run into Lake Michigan for 2024 Chicago Polar Plunge

Sunday was a beautiful day to take an ice-cold dip in Lake Michigan.

As part of the annual Chicago Polar Plunge, dozens descended on North Avenue Beach for the 2024 event, benefitting the Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children's Charities.

Several from NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago took part in the plunge, including JC Navarrete, Regina Waldroup and Michelle Relerford.

WATCH: Kye Martin gets dropped into the dunk tank in honor of Chicago Polar Plunge

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Before the event, our Jen DeSalvo spoke with a variety of participants and the volunteers that helped put the event on.

Here's a look back at how the day unfolded

Regina Waldroup, JC Navarrete and Michelle Relerford all participated in this year’s Polar Plunge in Chicago, and chatted with Jen DeSalvo about the incredible event.

Jen DeSalvo speaks with Nicole Flores, a Special Olympics athlete who has formed lasting friendships through her participation in sporting programs. She also will be singing the National Anthem at the plunge this year.

Jen DeSalvo speaks with Colette Cooney of Lakeshore Athletic Services, a business in charge of the massive setup that helps to make the Polar Plunge possible.

Jen DeSalvo talks to Chicago Fire Deputy District Chief Jason Lach about safety protocols at the event, and how firefighters play a critical role in the event.

Want to know more about the Polar Plunge?

Check out NBC Chicago’s coverage from previous Polar Plunges to learn more about the fundraiser and event.