Here Are The Walmart Stores In Chicago That Are Not Closing

Walmart announced that four stores located in Chicago would be closing within the next week, catching both local shoppers and employees by surprise.

The retail giant's Chicago footprint will be cut in half by April 16, when four stores, including the Chatham Supercenter, are set to close.

Neighborhood Market Walmart stores in Little Village, Lakeview and Kenwood are also all set to close, with Walmart citing underperforming sales as the primary reason behind the closures.

However, four Walmart stores in Chicago are slated to remain open beyond April 16, including two supercenters on the Northwest Side.

4626 W. Diversey Ave., Supercenter

4650 W. North Ave., Supercenter

10900 S. Doty Ave., Supercenter

7650 S. Ashland Ave., Neighborhood Market

Walmart has yet to respond to an inquiry regarding if the remaining stores staying open in Chicago are in any danger of closing.