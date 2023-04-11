Walmart to Close 4 Chicago Stores in April

Following the closure earlier this year of three suburban stores, Walmart will soon close four Chicago locations, the company announced Wednesday.

"Today we have made the difficult decision to close four of our stores in Chicago," the announcement begins. "The decision to close a store is never easy. The impact is greater than just closing a building. It affects people — people who work in, shop in and live in communities near our stores — and we never take that lightly."

According to Walmart, the decision to close the stores was based on performance, and lack of profitability.

"The simplest explanation is that collectively our Chicago stores have not been profitable since we opened the first one nearly 17 years ago," the announcement reads, adding that the stores lose "tens of millions of dollars a year."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Walmart goes on to say that despite "different strategies to improve the business performance" of the Chicago locations, the efforts have not "materially improved the fundamental business challenges" the stores face.

According to the company, one of those strategies was building a Walmart Health facility and a Walmart Academy training center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. However, those stores are among those shuttering.

The following locations will close by April 16:

#5781 Chatham Supercenter, the Walmart Health center, and the Walmart Academy, 8431 S. Stewart Ave.

#3166 Kenwood Neighborhood Market, 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

#5645 Lakeview Neighborhood Market, 2844 N. Broadway St.

#5646 Little Village Neighborhood Market, 2551 W. Cermak Rd.

Pharmacies at the above locations will remain open to serve patients for up to 30 days, Walmart says. Employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other Walmart or Sam's Club locations, the company adds.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to the announcement, saying in an emailed statement she is "incredibly disappointed" that the company will be closing locations on the South and West sides of the city.

"Unceremoniously abandoning these neighborhoods will create barriers to basic needs for thousands of residents," the statement read. "While near-term arrangements will be made for workers, I fear that many will find that their long-term opportunities have been significantly diminished."

The closures leave four Chicago stores remaining: Auburn Gresham Neighborhood Market at 7535 S. Ashland Ave., Hermosa Neighborhood Market at 4650 W. North Ave., Walmart Supercenter in Pullman at 10900 S. Doty Ave., and the Belmont Gardens Neighborhood Market at 2844 N. Broadway St.

"The remaining four Chicago stores continue to face the same business difficulties, but we think this decision gives us the best chance to help keep them open and serving the community," Walmart's announcement read.

Earlier this year, Walmart closed stores in Homewood, Lincolnwood and Plainfield.