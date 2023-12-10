Walk-ins now accepted at Chicago's Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

If you've been wanting to try Chicago's new Guinness Open Gate Brewery in the West Loop, but haven't been able to stop by yet, now might be your best chance.

The establishment, which opened to much excitement in late September, has started permitting walk-ins. According to a Facebook post, the brewery moved away from only accepting reservations on Nov. 29 and began allowing walk-ins on a first-come basis.

Open Gate Brewery, located at 901 W. Kinzie, is Guinness' second U.S. location followed by Baltimore, which opened to rave reviews in 2018. According to company officials, the 15,000 square-foot facility not only serves Guinness’ iconic stout beer, but also features brews made specifically for the city of Chicago.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Anywhere from 12-to-16 beers are available on tap at a given time, including Guinness brews from other parts of the world, according to the company.

The space also includes a tap room, a restaurant and a bakery.

Food items offered at the restaurant are diverse, drawing inspiration from all over the world, according to the company. The restaurant and taproom are open five days a week, from Wednesday to Sunday, offering lunch, dinner and even brunch.

Customers have a variety of options to choose from, including small plate appetizers, sandwiches and dishes that speak to the soul of Ireland, including Guinness Stew, corned beef plus bangers and mash.

You can find the complete menu on the Open Gate Brewery's website here.