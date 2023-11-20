Walgreens, Target and more: Which stores are open, which are closed on Thanksgiving?

Perhaps you need to make a last minute trip to the store for Thanksgiving. But which ones are open?

Although many stores, like Target, Walmart and even some Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, other shops are open.

If you're looking to do some shopping or make a quick run to the store on Thanksgiving, here's what stores will be open, the website theholidayhours.com says:

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Kroger

The following stores say they too will be open on Thanksgiving Day:

Mariano's

Jewel-Osco

Whole Foods

Additionally, these grocery stores say they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Aldi

Costco

Walmart

Target

Trader Joe's

Sam's Club

Walgreens

According to a post on Starbucks' website, some Starbucks shops may be open, depending on location.

The United States Post Offices will be closed on Thanksgiving, the USPS says. It is one of 11 days the USPS observes.