Sometimes all you want is to celebrate Thanksgiving with your family from the comforts of your home, without the hassle of spending the whole day in front of the oven.

Luckily, a variety of Chicago restaurants are offering a selection of to-go meals aimed at serving a feast while keeping your kitchen spotless.

From whole turkeys to pumpkin pastries and everything in between, here are 13 restaurants where you can order a feast straight to your doorstep for Thanksgiving day.

Ann Sather

Ann Sather's Thanksgiving Menu at $30.95 includes roasted turkey, vegetable soup, homemade breads, a choice of apple or pumpkin pie and more. Ann Sather Restaurant also offers holiday catering options to those who want to host the party at home without having to toil in the kitchen all day.

Good Ambler

Indulge in the take-home “Brunch Boxes” of Good Ambler on Thanksgiving morning. Boxes are filled with an assortment of sweet treats, including pumpkin cream cheese twists, double chocolate croissants, apple brie cranberry bear claws and more.

Good Ambler is also offering a larger box which includes pumpkin spice entremets, cinnamon rolls with vanilla bean cream cheese icing, pumpkin bundt cakes and more.

Customers can place pre-orders here until Nov. 16

Truth Be Told

Order Thanksgiving to-go feasts from Truth Be Told, the British-inspired tavern nestled off the lobby of The Study at University of Chicago, for Nov. 22 and 23. The Thanksgiving take out menu includes salad, oven-roasted turkey, gravy, brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes and more.

Truth Be Told’s Thanksgiving to-go menu costs $140 for 2 people, $255 for 4 people, and $360 for 6 people. Orders are being accepted through Tock through Tuesday, Nov 21st and will be available for pick up on Nov. 22 from 12-8 p.m. or Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Albert

The Albert is also offering a Thanksgiving to-go dinner that serves four for $130. The order includes a choice of olive-poached turkey or prime rib, stuffing, mashed potatoes, salad, vegetables and a caramelized pumpkin roll for dessert.

Frontier

Choose from a variety of turkey sizes at Frontier to enjoy Thanksgiving delights from the comfort of your home. Turkey catering is offered in the size of a half turkey, a 15-pound turkey and 20-pound turkey. Customers can also choose from a variety of sides including cornbread stuffing, roasted brussels sprouts, sweet potato pie and more.

Michael Jordan's Steakhouse

You probably know Michael Jordan, but you might not know of his iconic steakhouse. The former professional basketball player's restaurant is serving up a Thanksgiving feast that you can take home to enjoy. For $59 each, you can get a serving Slagel Family Farm roasted turkey served with apple-cranberry sauce which will be served alongside Nuske's bacon, French green beans and sweet potatoes.

Available from 4-8:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, order online here.

Farm Bar Lakeview

Take home a meal from Lakeview’s quintessential neighborhood tavern. There are two to-go package options available: A package for 2-4 people for $140, and a package for 6-8 people for $200. The menu was made by Executive Chef David Wakefield and features turkey, butternut squash bisque, vegetable sides, stuffing, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie and more. All dishes come ready to eat on Thanksgiving day.

Customers can pre-order meals here until Nov. 15. Pickups take place between 12-5 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Bloom

The James Beard-nominated Chef Rodolfo Cuadros is offering a four-course to-go package fresh from his plant-based kitchen. Indulge in a vegan and gluten-free friendly option for this year’s Thanksgiving spread.

Cuadros’ menu includes a leek and chestnut soup, an autumn harvest salad, smoked mushroom, pumpkin pies and more. At $70 per person, customers must pre-order their meals by Nov. 20 on the restaurant’s website.

Amaru

Chef Rodolfo Cuadros of Bloom makes will also be offering a to-go Thanksgiving package at Amaru, his Latin American restaurant. The menu includes Turkey Poc Chuc with confit arroz salteado and avocado with a roasted Slagel Farms turkey breast, Short Rib Tamal Antioqueno with Colombian banana leaf tamal and chicha braised short rib and Sweet Potato Pie with a toasted almond and cranberry crust, camote, rum maple glaze, meringue and candied pecans.

Ordering is already available on the restaurant’s website, and will continue through November 20. Pick-up will be on Nov. 22.

The Dearborn

If you’re looking to make the main meal but want to hold off of the dessert hassle, The Dearborn has you covered. The restaurant is serving made-to-order pies: a nine-inch French silk pie and a nine-inch Dutch apple pie for $35 each.

Order a pie here.

Yardbird

Order a Thanksgiving feast at classic American restaurant Yardbird. The restaurant is offering a portion-size that feeds 2-4 for $310 and a larger size that feeds 6-8 for $590. The menu includes herb-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, biscuit stuffing, bourbon brown butter glazed yams and more.

The menu also has two a-la-carte offerings: Yardbird Fried Chicken For The Family for $150 and Brown Butter Bourbon Pumpkin Pie $40. View a detailed version of the menu here and here.

Hewn

Recognized as one of the best bakeries in America, Hewn will be serving Thanksgiving treats ready for pick-up on Nov. 21 and 22. The bakery will be offering a diverse selection of breads, pastries and sweets for pre-order here.

Fairmont Chicago

In a package that serves up to 10, Fairmont Chicago is offering a decadent Thanksgiving meal for diners to enjoy at home. The meal’s main centerpiece is a citrus-brined free-ranged turkey that will weigh over 20 pounds. Sides include apple sage stuffing, buttermilk and cheddar whipped potatoes, maple glazed carrots and more.

The meal also comes with dessert. Customers will choose from a selection of apple, pumpkin and pecan pies and can purchase additional drinks. The entire package is $235 and can be ordered here.