Voodoo Doughnut's new Chicago location to offer ‘special treat' as part of grand opening

Do your Saturday morning plans involve doughnuts? If not, you might want to change them.

Chicago's first Voodoo Doughnut location is set to open at 8 a.m. Saturday in Fulton Market, officials said, with a "special treat" offered for the first 50 people in line.

The Portland-based shop, known for its large selection of vegan doughnuts as well as creative doughnut creations like "Oh Captain, My Captain" -- a doughnut topped with Cap'n Crunch cereal -- will be the chain's 22nd location in the county.

“We are thrilled to open our first store in Chicago just in time for all to enjoy some of that Voodoo Magic during the holiday season," Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut’s CEO, said in a statement.

Voodoo Doughnut offers more than 50 kinds of gourmet doughnut, including 25 vegan options, sold in pink boxes. Some of the best-known flavors include the Bacon Maple Bar, a raised doughnut bar with maple frosting and bacon; the Memphis Mafia, "fried dough with banana chunks and cinnamon, topped with glaze, chocolate chips, peanuts, and chocolate and peanut butter drizzle;" and The Cannolo, a rolled doughnut filled with sweet Bavarian Cream or diced apples and rolled in sugar or dusted in cinnamon and sugar.

The CEO of Voodoo Doughnut doesn't take the popular chain's entrance into Chicago lightly, and he insists the future Windy City destination for Voodoo's 50 decadent doughnut varieties is "worth the wait" — in more ways than one.

"We've been looking in Chicago for a number of years, just looking for the right location," Schultz told NBC Chicago in an October interview. "Chicago ... it's so big and so diverse with so many different, amazing neighborhoods — truly amazing neighborhoods — and we've been looking, waiting for the right place to land."

But if you're wondering whether Voodoo Doughnut's recent acceleration of openings, including five new spots this year, they're not eyeing any other Midwest locations besides Chicago. "When you get to Chicago, that's as far as you can go to get a Voodoo Doughnut," Schultz said.

Of course, cult fans of Voodoo Doughnut know the brand's shops tend to draw lines of people.

Guests to the future Chicago location can expect hand-picked chandeliers, black velvet painting, good mojo and lots and lots of doughnuts.

"We're going to build this store to feel like it's a Chicago store, and not like we just picked up and moved from Portland to Chicago. It's super important for us to be a part of the neighborhood."

Voodoo Doughnut's Chicago shop will be located at 945 W. Randolph Street.