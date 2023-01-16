martin luther king jr. day

Volunteers Give Back to Bronzeville Community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

For many people around the Chicago area, MLK Day is about service.   Several Bronzeville community partners came together to transform some Chicago public school buildings.   They also raised 15 thousand dollars to fund the projects. 

By LeeAnn Trotter and Matt Stefanski

On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, at Reavis Math and Science Specialty School in Bronzeville, volunteers spruced up the school with mural painting, classroom painting as well as cleaning and organizing.

Lesley Antunez was among the dozens of volunteers at the location.

“I’m here because I would like to give back to the community," she said. "As a student who’s studying here in Chicago, I think it’s really important to be involved.”

Professional artist Rahmaan "Statik" Barnes oversaw the painting of his mural in one of the school's hallways.

A total of 50 people took time to volunteer at the school as part of the 5th annual King Day of Service: Bronzeville, which organized a total of six projects in the neighborhood. MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage Americans to volunteer in their communities, according to AmeriCorps.

Volunteers took on a variety of tasks, including some that were particularly ambitious.

“We’re going to create a black and golden mural, and put happy birthday on top and celebration and everything," said Fitsum Heilu, a volunteer. “We are trying to figure out how this thing is gonna work.”

Michael Richie, the school's principal, said he was so excited for students to return Tuesday to see the artwork.

"It’s going to surprise everyone as they are transitioning from class to class," he said.

The King Day of Service in Bronzeville has really grown over the years, according to organizers and neighborhood residents Syda Segovia Taylor and Kelsey Taylor. In all, more than 200 people participated Monday, and organizers had to turn away hundreds of others.

“As Bahai’s, we are taught you’re supposed to be of service every day," said Segovia Taylor, executive director of Organic Oneness. "Dr. King sacrificed so much for the entire nation to have this concept.”

“We’re here with our families, with our coworkers," added Kelsey Taylor, president of Engage Civil. “Companies brought their coworkers together, and we’re meeting our neighbors, seeing friends we haven’t seen in a long time. That’s the kind of thing we think Dr. King and his legacy was all about.”    

