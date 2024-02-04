Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan loses trauma center status

Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan has had its designation as a trauma center revoked by state officials, according to a north suburban lawmaker.

In a news release on Sunday, State Sen. Adriane Johnson, of Buffalo Grove, said the loss in trauma care status is "a determintal downturn in trauma-focused care" for the Waukegan community.

Vista Medical Center East was previously a Level II trauma center, the lowest of two levels designated by the Illinois Department of Public Health. With the hospital no longer a trauma center, individuals with serious injuries will need to be transported to a hospital more than 20 minutes away, Johnson said.

""...A lack of accessible, reliable, high-quality health care is already the reality for many, and the recent announcement will create even more damage for local residents. Simply put: Without proper intervention, lives will be lost," the lawmaker said.

Johnson vowed to work with IDPH, the hospital and government agencies to get to the bottom of the situation and give employees and patients "the care and assistance they deserve."

"“It is vital that we find the root cause of the issue at Vista Medical Center and create tangible solutions to ensure residents are safe," he said. "We also must consider the impact it has on employees who face grave uncertainty from if they have a job to if they’ll be paid."

In a Jan. 9 article, the Chicago Tribune reported that at least four members of Vista’s Board of Trustees were concerned about the hospital's financial situation. Vista was sold to California-based American Healthcare Systems from its previous owner, Tennesee-based Quorom Health Corporation in July.

The purchase included assets and liabilities, including approximately $15 million in debt.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek, who is also a certified registered nurse anesthetist who practices at the hospital, stated in a previous letter that groups of physicians practicing at the hospital were not getting paid on time and leaving as a result.

Banek and Mark Pfister, the executive director of the Lake County Health Department, are planning to address the situation, including findings and action taken by IDPH, at a news conference on Monday afternoon.