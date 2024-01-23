Viral video shows residents digging out Chicago rat hole after it was filled in

Outrage and disappointment swept over many after Chicago's now-famous "rat hole" appeared to be filled in late last week, but viral video captured the moment dedicated believers saved it from ruin.

Footage from NBC Chicago went viral on TikTok showing the rat-shaped imprint that has made national headlines and sparked pilgrimages from fans near and far apparently filled in with a concrete-like material.

Images from the scene showed the former hole of a rat (or squirrel, by some accounts) filled in with what appeared to be plaster or concrete, with coins and other trinkets left behind as part of the disheveled shrine covered in snow and ice.

But then came the rescue.

The same video also showed dedicated residents and fans of the "rat hole" trying to save it by scraping out the substance before it had a chance to dry.

At one point Friday morning, a concerned citizen took to the hole with an Illinois license plate to try and dig the hole back out, NBC Sports Chicago's Alex Shapiro reported from the sidewalk.

"As a Chicagoan, I feel the preservation of history is important," Jonathan Howell said. "It has a plaque, so, you gotta dig it out."

Howell, who lives in Lakeview, added that the cement was "still wet."

"Someone did this," Howell said. "Some vandal did this."

Others from the neighborhood joined Howell in heroically helping to scrape the rat hole back to its original state, using small tools. However, the icy conditions -- along with the alleged drying cement -- proved difficult.

"Who did this?" said Judi Walden as she walked by the covered hole. Walden has lived in the neighborhood since 2005 and was fond of the unique impression in the sidewalk. She was sad to see it filled in.



"That's horrible," Walden said.



Another Chicago citizen added that they had planned to bring the rat hole an offering, and were sad to find it hand been defaced.

"We had bacon we were going to bring," one woman said. "But we didn't want to litter. And, we'd have bacon in our pockets."

Reese Klemm and Lucy Boemmel, who live in Lakeview were equally shocked after making the pilgrimage from Lakeview.

"I just don't understand why everyone's trying to block our good time," Klemm said. "All I wanted to do was leave a cute little quarter in respect of the rat hole, and now we have to dig it out with a license plate. That's not right. That's not right at all."

Later Friday morning, the residents had succeeded in partially digging back out what had been so brazenly covered up.

The footage captured garnered more than 9 million views on TikTok and was cited by publications around the country.

Chicago's "rat hole," located in the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street on the city's North Side, has become a national sensation.

In the last week, people started setting up makeshift "shrines" at the site, affectionately naming the animal behind the imprint "Chimley."

After that, Benny the Bull visited the famous landmark.

"In memory of Chimley," a sign read, alongside a quote from the rat itself in 1992, which reads "I love cheese."