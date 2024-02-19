WATCH: Video shows crab riding CTA, days after shrimp video goes viral

We all know commutes can make or break a day, but some riders were stuck with one very crabby passenger on a Chicago Transit Authority train -- literally.

Just days after viral video showed a man leaving shrimp on a Red Line seat, new video captured a crab taking a trip on the city's transit system.

The footage was captured by Ryder Kennedy, who said he spotted the unusual animal while taking a CTA Red Line train towards Howard. It was later shared by the popular account Secret Chicago.

"Just a casual day on the CTA," the caption for the video read.

What exactly happened to the crab after the video remains unclear. The CTA declined to comment on the video.

It would appear openly carrying a crab onto a CTA train does, however, violate the agency's code of conduct.

"Only small pets, inside of a closed protective carrier designed for travel and able to be carried by one person, are allowed on CTA buses and trains," the rules state.

It's the latest incident involving the SeaTA this month.

Last week, video showed a man appearing to eat and leave a pile a of cooked shrimp on a Red Line seat in viral video.

In that incident, the CTA offered a humorous response.

"Not only is this behavior fishy and extremely shellfish, it’s shrimply unacceptable as it violates CTA’s Rules of conduct, which prohibits eating and littering on trains," the agency said in a statement.