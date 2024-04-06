Venezuelan family found living in unfit conditions in basement of Hammond home

A pastor said he was only trying to help a migrant family when he arranged for them move into a home in Northwest Indiana.

But Hammond officials say what he did was dangerous and illegal.

Hammond police said they were responding to a call about an unrelated overdose at the home in the 1100 block of Indiana Street when they discovered a large migrant family from Venezuela living in the basement.

Hammond Code Enforcement said the space had overloaded extension cords as well as inadequate exits and windows, putting those living in the cramped space at extreme risk.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“I totally agree, we don’t want to go against no one,” Manuel Corazzari, a pastor at Each Chicago Church said.

Corazzari said he met the family of nine late last year at Chicago’s 4th District police station where they were living at the time, adding that he grew close to them.

“There were kids staying outside, it was women outside. The kids were getting sick. We were feeding them and got them clothes. Then the housing situation came up," Corazzari said.

He said a member of the church agreed to temporarily house the family in the home for free, and the moved into the residence in December.

“We were hoping it would only be a month, 30 days at most. The house is not the perfect situation, it is more a transition. But finding a place for nine people is not that simple. Everyone wants a lot of money," Corazzari said, who is still looking for a home for the family.

In a statement, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said an investigation is underway, saying that Corazzari will be held accountable if the investigation determines wrongdoing.

"If the investigation determines that the Pastor believed he could send undocumented people to live in an illegal basement apartment in our city, I will ensure that he be held responsible for these actions," McDermott Jr. said.

A comprehensive investigation of the property is scheduled for April 12 to assess any additional violations and ensure compliance with safety regulations.