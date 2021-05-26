How Vaccinated Travelers Can Win Free Flights for a Year From United Airlines

United Airlines is offering free flights for a year to five lucky travelers who received the coronavirus vaccine.

The Chicago-based airline on Monday announced the "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes for members of its loyalty program, aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Throughout the month of June, United said it plans to give away 30 pairs of tickets for a roundtrip flight for two in any class, to any destination in the world where United flies.

Then on July 1, United will announce the five randomly selected winners of the grand prize, which is travel for a year for themselves and a companion, also in any class of service and to any United destination.

To enter, travelers must upload their COVID-19 vaccination records to United's app or website by June 22. The sweepstakes is open to any U.S. resident who is at least 18 years old and a member of the airline's MileagePlus loyalty program.

That year of travel will be given to the winners in the form of 26 travel certificates that are each valid for a roundtrip flight for the winner and their designated companion, the airline said. Any travel won through the contest must be completed between July 15 of this year and July 14, 2022.

“We’re proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement. “Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel – and we know our customers are eager to fly. We’re excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away.”

You can find more details and enter the contest on United's website here.