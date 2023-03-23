O'Hare

United Airlines to Add Air Taxi Service From Near West Side to O'Hare Starting in 2025

By Peter Marzano

Archer Aviation/United Airlines

Chicago-based United Airlines is looking to speed up your trip to one of the world's busiest airports by letting passengers take a flight to their flight.

The endeavor is a partnership with Archer Aviation, which would supply customers with a 10-minute flight to O'Hare International Airport from Vertiport Chicago, located in the Illinois Medical District.

The air taxis will be electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft produced by Archer as part of the company's urban air mobility network.

Officials from United Airlines and Archer said the companies continue to work with city and state officials to ensure proper infrastructure is in place for a potential 2025 launch.

Vertiport Chicago, where the aircraft would take off from, is currently the largest vertical aircraft takeoff and landing facility in North America, with the location selected due to its convenient access to major city neighborhoods.

While a statement from Archer and United marketed the air taxis as a cost-competitive alternative to traveling to the airport, potential pricing for a ride is currently unknown.

