Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting.

The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."

The meal, as created by the father-daughter duo that runs the place, features a steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce, hickory-smoked bacon and cabbage and carrot medley all loaded inside of a pretzel bun.

With that said, the Chicago joint still offers the city's flagship frankfurter, with yellow mustard, relish, tomato, onions, dill pickle, sport peppers and a hot dog all hugged in between a poppy-seed bun.

No other spots in Chicago were mentioned on the list, but a Midwestern neighbor topped it, too.

Vinsetta Garage, located at 27799 Woodward Ave. in Berkley, Michigan, garnered a mention for its The 3 a.m. Dog. The specialty consists of bacon jam, Sriracha mayo, chives, spicy fried onions and a sunny fried cage-free egg spread out over a beef sausage.

Here are the rest of the all-star hot dogs named on the list: