Two Men Shot Near Garfield Red Line Station

Two men were shot near the Garfield CTA Red Line stop Friday afternoon in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

Authorities responded to the shooting about 12:42 p.m., according to Chicago fire officials.

Two men, both 32-years-old, according to officials, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.

They are in fair condition.

Authorities said two unknown male offenders approached the victims and wanted their shopping bags and personal items. The victims refused, and one of the offenders displayed a gun and shot the victims.

No offenders are in custody

Chicago police didn’t immediately release more details.

Trains were running but not stopping at the station as police continued to investigate, according to an alert from the CTA.

On Wednesday, a CTA train operator was hospitalized after two teenagers beat him while a train was stalled near the Garfield station.

NBC 5's Nina Florez contributed to this report.