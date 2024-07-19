Trump says America ‘will be a great nation once again' in RNC address

Former President Donald Trump addressed the nation for the first time since an assassination attempt against him at a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania, revealing his thoughts as it unfolded and sharing what he believed was the reason why he’s still alive and in the presidential race.

Trump, addressing the final night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, hit on many common campaign themes during his address, but started it out by recounting the events of Saturday, when 50-year-old former fire chief Corey Comperatore was killed when a gunman opened fire during the former president’s rally.

Two other people were injured, and Trump suffered an injury to his ear. Discussing the shooting, he said that he came within a quarter-inch of being killed.

“The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at the very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be here tonight,” he said.

During the 90-minute speech, Trump hit on numerous policies he hopes to enact if he’s elected back to the White House, including restarting deportation efforts of undocumented immigrants, cutting regulations for businesses and cutting taxes for most Americans.

“It’s time for a change,” he said. “This administration can’t come close to solving the problems we’re dealing with. Tonight I make this pledge to the people of America: I will end this inflation crisis immediately, bring down interest rates and lower the cost of energy.”

Trump said that he would raise tariffs on foreign-made goods in an effort to ensure that more products would be made in the United States.

“We will not let countries come in, take our jobs, and plunder our nation. The way they will sell their product in America is to build it in America, and only in America,” he said.

According to an analysis by The Hill, the proposed tariffs could have strong impacts on the economy. When Trump administration officials introduced new tariffs in 2018 and 2019, the U.S. manufacturing sector shrunk from 10.9% to 10.1% of the GDP, with higher proposed tariffs having “more substantial effects.”

The convention’s final night was also marked with appearances by UFC CEO Dana White, who said he cut short his vacation to introduce the former president, and a performance by Kid Rock, who performed his song “American Badass” with Trump-inspired lyrical changes.

Hulk Hogan also appeared, ripping off a shirt and using some of his most iconic catchphrases in support of Trump.

Now, attention turns back to Democrats, who are still waiting final word on whether President Joe Biden will remain in the 2024 presidential race.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention will be next on the political calendar, getting underway in Chicago on Aug. 19.