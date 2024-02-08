‘Top Chef' season featuring Wisconsin to premiere next month

Fans of Bravo's "Top Chef" in the Midwest are likely about to see some familiar spots during the upcoming season, which will feature the state of Wisconsin.

Season 21 of the hit show will premiere on March 20, aiming to give a wide audience a glimpse of the rich culinary traditions of America's Dairyland.

While viewers are sure to get a culinary peek at Milwaukee and Madison, this season of Top Chef will bring the audience across the state, paying homage to the state's history in dairy and cranberry production.

The season's extra-length episodes will air from 8-9:15 p.m., with episodes available the following day on Peacock.

The 21st season of Top Chef will feature 15 talented, rising star chefs and James Beard nominees from across the country compete for the title, with a unique set of Midwestern challenges waiting ahead.

This year's "cheftestants" include two competitors from Chicago, Kaleena Bliss and Alisha Elenz, as well as one chef from Milwaukee, Dan Jacobs.

The locally-inspired challenges this season include a "cutthroat cheese festival" alongside some of the state's most awarded cheesemakers and needing to work with Door County cherries and Wisconsin-grown cranberries.

Top Chef originally premiered on March 8, 2006 and has served as a staple of Bravo's lineup since. More information on the upcoming season can be found here.