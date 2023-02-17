Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Comedy Tour Tickets For Chicago Show On Sale Friday

As Tina and Fey and Amy Poehler add a second Chicago show to their lineup, tickets for their highly-anticipated comedy tour go on sale to the general public Friday.

Presale has been underway this week, and Ticketmaster has already warned that availability is "extremely limited." A second Chicago show was even added "due to overwhelming demand" just moments after presale began.

In a message to fans just minutes after presale opened, Ticketmaster reported "ticket availability is now extremely limited, and some ticket options will be unavailable."

Those who didn't get tickets during the presale, however, will be able to try to purchase them when the general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website.

To allow more fans the option to purchase tickets, however, the ticketing site was only allowing purchases for one show at a time.

Poehler and Fey, who rose to fame together on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” before embarking on successful sitcom careers, will bring their “Restless Leg Tour” to Chicago and just three other U.S. cities later this spring, according to a press release.

The tour will be a celebration of “thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment."

The original Chicago tour date is set to take place on May 20 at the Chicago Theatre.

The duo will also stop in Washington, D.C., Boston and Atlantic City on the "Restless Leg Tour," a press release said.

Limited numbers of VIP tickets and other special offers will also be available, officials said.

Fey and Poehler have collaborated on a wide variety of projects over the years, most notably “Saturday Night Live” and the films “Baby Mama” and “Sisters.”

Fey was the driving force behind the film “Mean Girls” and created the sitcom “30 Rock,” with the show earning 16 Emmy victories during its seven-season run.

Fey graduated from the University of Virgina and then moved to Chicago, where she was a member of The Second City for several years.

Poehler is best-known for her work as Leslie Knope on “Parks and Recreation.” She has also collaborated with Nick Offerman on the NBC show “Making It” and with Maya Rudolph on the spinoff show “Baking it,” as well as appearing in films like “Inside Out,” among others.

Poehler is also an alum of The Second City, and also performed in shows with the Upright Citizens Brigade while living in Chicago.