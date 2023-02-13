Tina Fey, Amy Poehler Set to Bring Limited-Run Comedy Tour to Chicago This Spring

Comedic icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to embark on their first-ever comedy tour later this year, and even though they will only visit four cities, Chicago was one of the lucky cities where fans will be able to catch the duo in action.

Poehler and Fey, who rose to fame together on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” before embarking on successful sitcom careers, will bring their “Restless Leg Tour” to Chicago and three other American cities later this year, according to a press release.

The tour will be a celebration of “thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment,” according to a press release.

The duo will also stop in Washington, D.C., Boston and Atlantic City.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Chicago tour date will take place on May 20 at the Chicago Theatre.

Ticket presales will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to LiveNation, using the promo code “RESTLESS.” General on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster’s website.

Limited numbers of VIP tickets and other special offers will also be available, officials said.

Fey and Poehler have collaborated on a wide variety of projects over the years, most notably “Saturday Night Live” and the films “Baby Mama” and “Sisters.”

Fey was the driving force behind the film “Mean Girls” and created the sitcom “30 Rock,” with the show earning 16 Emmy victories during its seven-season run.

Poehler is best-known for her work as Leslie Knope on “Parks and Recreation.” She has also collaborated with Nick Offerman on the NBC show “Making It” and with Maya Rudolph on the spinoff show “Baking it,” as well as appearing in films like “Inside Out,” among others.