Timeline: What to Expect and When With Potential Rain, Storms Friday and Into Mother's Day Weekend

Wet weather will certainly put a damper on Friday plans, but Mother's Day weekend in the Chicago area likely won't be a wash out.

Here's a look at what to expect and when for each day of the weekend:

Friday

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, cloudy skies, pockets of drizzle and scattered showers are moving across the area through Friday afternoon, with some heavier rainfall to the west.

By 2 p.m., heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible across the Chicago area, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to an alert from the National Weather Service, scattered showers, heavy rain and some thunderstorms are expected to develop Friday afternoon, stretching into the evening commute.

"Given the expected hit or miss nature of the heavier showers today, rainfall amounts could vary considerably over a short distance," the NWS says. "However, a couple isolated locations could pick up a quick couple inches of rain today that could result in a localized threat of flash flooding."

The NBC 5 Storm Team reports that most areas will rack up between a quarter-inch, and three-quarters of a inch of rainfall.

Around 7 p.m., the wet weather is expected to gradually come to an end, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Saturday

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Saturday is expected to remain mainly dry and partly sunny.

According to the NWS, there is a chance for thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, some of which could become severe, particularly for locations south and west of Chicago.

Late Saturday night and into the overnight hours, forecast models show a chance for showers and thunderstorms to continue across area, beginning in the west.

Sunday

The Chicago area is likely to see wet weather for Mother's Day, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation and scattered storms, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to forecast models, the better chancesfor rain and storms Sunday are in the morning hours, with dry time in the afternoon. And though a few showers could develop at that time, the rain is expected to stay west and southwest of the city, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to forecast models, Sunday is also expected to be cooler, with temperatures only reaching into the mid 60s.

By Sunday evening, a few lingering showers could remain, the NBC 5 Storm Team reports.