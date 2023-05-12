Mother's Day weekend in Chicago is likely to see cloudy skies, scattered thunderstorms and some heavy rain as a dry, sunny stretch of weather moves out, and a wet weather pattern moves in.

And though the weekend isn't expected to be a full washout, some storms on Friday could be more severe, bringing threats of flash flooding.

As you look to, perhaps, modify your Sunday brunch reservation from outside to inside, here's a glimpse into what the Mother's Day forecast looks like for the Chicago area.

Friday

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, cloudy skies, pockets of drizzle and scattered showers are moving across the area Friday morning, with some heavier rainfall to the west. Forecast models show rain and showers lingering in the Chicago area through the late morning, but breaking briefly around lunchtime.

Around 2 p.m. however, more rain moves in, with heavy downpours and storms possible, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to an alert from the National Weather Service, scattered showers, heavy rain and some thunderstorms are expected to develop Friday afternoon and into the Friday evening commute.

Additionally, rainfall amounts could "vary considerably over a short distance," the NWS says, as some locations could "pick up a quick couple inches of rain" that could result in localized flash flooding. As of early Friday morning, forecast models predicted rainfall totals across the area of up to half-an-inch.

Around 7 p.m., the wet weather is expected to gradually come to an end, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Temperatures Friday are expected to remain warm, with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Saturday is expected to remain partly sunny and mostly dry, although the morning hours could see some scattered showers.

Saturday afternoon, there is a slight chance for some isolated thunderstorms to develop, forecast models show. According to the NWS, some storms in Dixon and Kankakee could be severe, with local, heavy rainfall, and threats of flash flooding.

Overnight Saturday, forecast models show a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms across area, beginning in the west.

Temperature highs Saturday are expected to hover around 70 degrees, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Sunday

The Chicago area is likely to see wet weather for Mother's Day, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation and scattered storms throughout the day, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to forecast models, Sunday is also expected to be cooler, with temperatures only reaching into the mid 60s.

By Sunday evening, a few lingering showers could remain, the NBC 5 Storm Team reports.