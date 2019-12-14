Beach Park Crash

Three Killed in Beach Park Crash

Three people were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday in north suburban Beach Park.

A Waukegan man, 24, was northbound about 4:45 a.m. on Green Bay Road when his Nissan Altima veered into the southbound lanes near Blanchard Road and slammed into a Honda Civic, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

The man and his passenger, a 23-year-old Waukegan woman, were both killed, the sheriff’s office said. The Honda’s driver, a 71-year-old man from Beach Park, was also pronounced dead on the scene.

Local

skokie 6 hours ago

Skokie Residents Gather to Condemn Anti-Semitic Violence

Chicago Forecast 6 hours ago

Rain, Snow Set to Greet Commuters Monday

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Beach Park CrashLake CountyWaukeganBeach Park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us