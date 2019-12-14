Three Killed in Beach Park Crash

Three people were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday in north suburban Beach Park.

A Waukegan man, 24, was northbound about 4:45 a.m. on Green Bay Road when his Nissan Altima veered into the southbound lanes near Blanchard Road and slammed into a Honda Civic, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

The man and his passenger, a 23-year-old Waukegan woman, were both killed, the sheriff’s office said. The Honda’s driver, a 71-year-old man from Beach Park, was also pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.