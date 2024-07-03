Thousands expected at Navy Pier for massive fireworks display

The City of Chicago's fireworks extravaganza won't be held on the Fourth of July, but Navy Pier will still put on a show for residents on the eve of the holiday.

According to officials, thousands of visitors are expected to line the lakeshore to watch the massive display, which is being cosponsored by Choose Chicago and NASCAR.

"They’re pretty spectacular, they’re double what we normally do on every Wednesday and Saturday," said Navy Pier's Erika Taylor, VP of arts culture and engagement. "This is going to really be something special tonight.”

She says thousands of visitors are expected to watch the festivities, leading to some traffic issues in Streeterville and nearby neighborhoods. The show starts at 9 p.m., according to officials.

Navy Pier was voted the #1 best place to watch fireworks in the country by USA Today in 2023 and 2024. Visitors came from as far as Texas, North Carolina, New York and Florida to watch Wednesday.

“Chicago is very nice, I love big cities and being on the water and we heard about the firework display, said Whitney Feltus, visiting from North Carolina.

Officials say to arrive early to ensure entry to the Pier for the best viewing. There will be security measures in place, including additional security and bag checks upon entry.

