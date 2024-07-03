Fireworks in Chicago: Where you can and can't see them this Fourth of July

While some of Chicago's most famous fireworks displays won't be happening this Fourth of July, that doesn't mean you won't be able to see some explosions in the sky for Independence Day.

And if you're willing to venture out into the suburbs, you'll have even more options.

But for those looking to stay in Chicago this holiday, here's a look at where you can, and most notably can't, see a fireworks show:

Where you can see fireworks in Chicago

Despite Navy Pier not setting off fireworks on the holiday itself, there will be a show on starting at 9 p.m. on July 3. This comes as part of Navy Pier’s summer fireworks series, where at 9 p.m. every Wednesday and 10 p.m. every Saturday, the sky over the lake is lit up with fireworks.

The July 3 show will be presented by Choose Chicago and NASCAR, according to officials.

If you miss Navy Pier's Wednesday display, there will be another show again on Saturday.

There will also be a fireworks display on July 3 at Soldier Field after the Chicago Fire FC-Philadelphia Union match.

Where you won't see July 4 fireworks in Chicago

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Navy Pier

While Navy Pier will have massive displays surrounding the holiday, on the actual Fourth of July, the popular venue will not.

Officials confirmed to NBC Chicago there will be no fireworks show on Independence Day, and the city shed light on why they traditionally don't hold displays on the holiday itself.

"Historically the City has not presented fireworks on July 4," a city spokesperson told NBC Chicago. "They have been held on July 3 due to the fact that many of the suburbs have July 4 fireworks."

While there will be no fireworks at Navy Pier for the Fourth festivities, the venue will remain open, with several running exhibits still available, according to officials.

Winnemac Park

Long known for its popular fireworks festivities, Winnemac Park has announced it won't have its usual celebration.

Instead, the Winnemac Park Advisory revealed it will instead host a "Fourth For All" gathering, with food trucks, disc golf and many other activities scheduled.

"This event complies with Illinois and Chicago Park District laws prohibiting fireworks," the notice read.