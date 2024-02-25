This vibrant Northwest Indiana destination has been named the country's top pop culture museum

If you're looking for a history lesson, want to explore different cultures or just have a fun but unique experience, Chicago has a wide variety of museums to choose from.

But the region's vast assortment of museums extends beyond the city limits.

In fact, one colorful destination - a museum unlike any other - is located in Northwest Indiana, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Chicago. The Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting was recently named the nation's top pop culture museum by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers Choice Awards.

Described by the publication as a "charming museum," the Mascot Hall of Fame pays homage to some of the most popular mascots in sports with interactive exhibits and plenty of memorabilia. The museum opened in 2018 with the goal of being "a leading institution that supports creative thinking using the backdrop of family fun and sports mascot entertainment," according to its website.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Devoted Chicago sports fans can stop by and learn about some familiar figures like "South Paw," "Tommy Hawk" and "Benny the Bull." They're just a few of the dozens of mascots that have been inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

The museum celebrated the win in a social media post, writing in part, "Thank you for believing in the magic of mascots and for making us #1!"

"A HUGE THANK YOU to all of our incredible fans who rallied behind us! Your unwavering support helped us soar past 19 other nationally recognized museums and win the coveted USA TODAY 10Best award for Best Pop Culture Museum," the post read in part. "This victory is as much yours as it is ours!":

While the museum tops the list, it wasn't the only Midwest establishment recognized by USA TODAY.

The others were the American Sign Museum in Cincinnati, Ohio and the OZ Museum in Wamego, Kansas.

Nominees for the 10Best Awards were submitted by a panel of experts and then narrowed down to finalists, which were then voted on by readers.