Illinois Lottery

This Small Illinois Town Just Sold a $1 Million Powerball Ticket

This little town on the Illinois River may only have a population of around 5,000, but a gas station there sold a very big lottery ticket Saturday night.

Huge, in fact: According to a press release from the Illinois Lottery, a $1 million wining Powerball ticket for Saturday night's drawing was sold at the Circle K at 291 Main St. in Marseilles, Illinois.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot: 15-21-32-62-65.

"Marseilles is a small town, everyone knows everyone, and the people that shop at our store are regular customers," Circle K manager Natasha Tyssen said. That's why I think the winner is someone from our home town, at least I hope so."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Provided by Illinois Lottery
Natasha Tyssen (left), store manager at Circle K in Marseilles, takes a celebratory photo with a few of her staff after selling a Natasha Tyssen (left), store manager at Circle K in Marseilles, takes a celebratory photo with a few of her staff after selling a $1 million winning Powerball ticket. million winning Powerball ticket.

As the retailer of the Powerball ticket, the win also means that the gas station and convenience store in Marseilles will receive a bonus of 1 percent of the prize amount. In this case, that amounts to $10,000.

The winner is now the 13th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $1 million or more with Powerball since January of 2021.

Local

Evanston Stabbing 1 min ago

Evanston Man Fatally Stabbed Sister During Argument Over Chores, Police Say

Boston Marathon 1 min ago

Former Chicago Marathon Champs Romanchuk, Schar Win Boston Wheelchair Titles

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, April 18, with a jackpot of $348 million on the line.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Lotterylotto
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us