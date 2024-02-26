This Chicago hotel is serving a luxury hot dog combo for a jaw-dropping $187 – and there's a reason for the price

Most people know that Chicagoans take their food seriously, especially local staples like deep-dish pizza, Italian beef and yes, hot dogs.

Signature Chicago dogs, featuring an all-beef frankfurter and essential toppings like tomatoes and pickled sport peppers, can be found all across the city - but they're nothing like a concoction one hotel will soon serve up.

In celebration of Chicago's 187th birthday on March 4, Pendry Chicago, a luxury boutique hotel along the Magnificent Mile, is offering a hot dog combo for a staggering $187.

You might be wondering -- what makes the price tag so hefty?

The luxury dog features a light French-style boudin blanc sausage served on a poppy seed bun with black truffle granulated mustard, seared foie gras and a porcini rye crumble, according to a news release.

But that's not all you'll get.

The exquistite hot dog is served alongside an Old Fashioned created with Makers Mark Cellar Aged Bourbon, Macallan 12 yr Single Malt Scotch, Luxardo cherries, and topped with gold flakes.

If you're not willing to shell out that much dough, there is a more affordable option - and it's still luxurious.

The Pendry will also be offering a $28 combo featuring its take on the classic Chicago dog. The deal includes a signature hot dog served on Japanese milk bread with truffle gouda fondu, dill pickled green tomato and truffle mustard aioli.

You'll be able to wash down your meal with an Old Fashioned that uses Uncle Nearest Rye, Angostura bitters and Demerara sugar.

Both specials will be offered at Bar Pendry, located inside the hotel at 230 N. Michigan Ave., from Friday, March 1 to Tuesday, March 4.