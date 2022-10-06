Chicago Bars

This Bar in Chicago's West Loop is One of the 50 Best Bars in the World, New List Says

It's happy hour somewhere, right?

Although, you may have to wait until happy hour on CST in Chicago to try a cocktail at one of the best bars in the world.

Kumiko, in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, has been named to William Reed's newly released "50 Best Bars in the World," list, ranking at No. 25.

It's not the first time the Japanese-American bar earned a prestigious accolade. Earlier this year, the bar, at 630 W. Lake St., earned the No. 5 spot on the agency's list of "50 Best Bars in North America."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Kumiko is the epitome of elegance," the bar's entry says, on the global list that features bars from Barcelona, to Miami, to Hong Kong and more. "The refined West Loop space, livened by beautiful wood cabinetry and exposed brick, is immediately transportive."

According to the list, the bar boasts an "impressive bottle list" of imbued saké, shochu, rice whiskey and Japanese whisky, and along with "bright and supple cocktails" like the Walk Softly (rice vodka, sake, vermouth and brut champagne) and Sea Flower (gin, blanc vermouth de chambéry, sake, kabosu juice and lime.)

The bar also fittingly offers alcohol-free drinks, as the bar's owner, Julia Momosé’, is known restaurant world for pioneering "spiritfrees".

Here's which bars round out the top 25 on newly released "World's 50 Best Bars" list:

  1. Paradiso, Barelcona
  2. Tayēr + Elementary, London
  3. Sips, Barcelona
  4. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
  5. Little Red Door, Paris
  6. Double Chicken Please, New York
  7. Two Schmucks, Barcelona
  8. Connaught Bar, London
  9. Katana Kitten
  10. Alquímico, Cartegena
  11. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
  12. Jigger & pony, Singapore
  13. Hanky Panky, Mexico City
  14. BKK Social Club, Bangkok
  15. Salmon Guru, Madrid
  16. Drink Kong, Rome
  17. Coa, Hong Kong
  18. Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires
  19. The Clumsies, Athens
  20. Baby au Rum, Athens
  21. Café La Trova, Miami
  22. Attaboy, New York
  23. Satan's Whiskeys, London
  24. Tropic City, Bangkok
  25. Kumiko, Chicago

See the full list of 50 here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago BarscocktailsBARS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us