This Bar in Chicago's West Loop is One of the 50 Best Bars in the World, New List Says

It's happy hour somewhere, right?

Although, you may have to wait until happy hour on CST in Chicago to try a cocktail at one of the best bars in the world.

Kumiko, in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, has been named to William Reed's newly released "50 Best Bars in the World," list, ranking at No. 25.

It's not the first time the Japanese-American bar earned a prestigious accolade. Earlier this year, the bar, at 630 W. Lake St., earned the No. 5 spot on the agency's list of "50 Best Bars in North America."

"Kumiko is the epitome of elegance," the bar's entry says, on the global list that features bars from Barcelona, to Miami, to Hong Kong and more. "The refined West Loop space, livened by beautiful wood cabinetry and exposed brick, is immediately transportive."

According to the list, the bar boasts an "impressive bottle list" of imbued saké, shochu, rice whiskey and Japanese whisky, and along with "bright and supple cocktails" like the Walk Softly (rice vodka, sake, vermouth and brut champagne) and Sea Flower (gin, blanc vermouth de chambéry, sake, kabosu juice and lime.)

The bar also fittingly offers alcohol-free drinks, as the bar's owner, Julia Momosé’, is known restaurant world for pioneering "spiritfrees".

Here's which bars round out the top 25 on newly released "World's 50 Best Bars" list:

Paradiso, Barelcona Tayēr + Elementary, London Sips, Barcelona Licorería Limantour, Mexico City Little Red Door, Paris Double Chicken Please, New York Two Schmucks, Barcelona Connaught Bar, London Katana Kitten Alquímico, Cartegena Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City Jigger & pony, Singapore Hanky Panky, Mexico City BKK Social Club, Bangkok Salmon Guru, Madrid Drink Kong, Rome Coa, Hong Kong Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires The Clumsies, Athens Baby au Rum, Athens Café La Trova, Miami Attaboy, New York Satan's Whiskeys, London Tropic City, Bangkok Kumiko, Chicago

See the full list of 50 here.