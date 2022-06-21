This Chicago Bar is One of The 50 Best Bars in North America, New List Shows

A bar in Chicago's West Loop has been named one of the 50 best watering holes in North America, according to a new list.

Kumiko, at 630 W. Lake St., has landed at No. 8 on William Reed's new list of 50 Best Bars in North America. The annual list, released June 7, "provides a ranking of the best bar experiences in the region as voted for by 220 drinks experts from Canada, USA, Mexico and the Caribbean," according to a press release.

"In addition to the thoughtful collection of sake, shochu and Japanese whisky, cocktail menus feature drinks made with both Japanese and American ingredients, usually selected with seasonality in mind," the list says of Kumiko.

The bar also fittingly offers alcohol-free drinks, as the bar's owner, Julia Momosé’, is known restaurant world for pioneering "spiritfrees".

Earning list's "One to Watch" award was Chicago's Bamboo Room, hidden inside Three Dots and a Dash at 435 N. Clark Street

Described by 50 Best as "one of the most exciting cocktail venues in the continent," The Bamboo Room's menu features unusual rums and rum agricoles."

"Before the pandemic, [beverage directy Kevin Beary] traveled to countries such as Guyana and Jamaica, learning about the nations’ cocktail heritage and the origins of different rums," the list says.

Here's which bars round out the top 10 on the list of North America's 50 Best Bars:

Attaboy, New York Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City Licorería Limantour, Mexico City Kantana Kitten, New York Kumiko, Chicago Cafe La Trova, Miami Baltra Bar, Mexico City Dante, New York Thunderbolt, Los Angeles Civil Liberties, Toronto

See the full list here.