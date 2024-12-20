Things to do in the Chicago area this weekend (Dec. 20 – Dec. 22)

Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol
WHAT: With hundreds of handmade puppets, immersive sound design and live music, 'Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol' is an unconventional take on the Charles Dickens classic.
WHERE: Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL., inside the Fine Arts Building
WHEN: Runs through Sunday, Dec. 29
Ballet Chicago: 'The Nutcracker'
WHAT: Celebrate the joyous holiday season and create new holiday memories at Ballet Chicago's 'The Nutcracker'.
WHERE: Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Friday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Dec. 22
Broadway in Chicago: ' Les Misérables'
WHAT: Broadway in Chicago presents, 'Les Misérables', a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.
WHERE: Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Runs through Sunday, Jan. 5
The Nut Tapper
WHAT: Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of The Nut Tapper, Reggio “The Hoofer” McLaughlin and friends at their popular Christmas production.
WHERE: Old Town School of Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Sunday, Dec 22, 4:30 p.m.
Tink: Winter's Diary Music Festival
WHAT: Calumet City native Tinks' Winter's Diary Music Festival will feature performances by several popular artists, including Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Hunxho, Ann Marie, Sonta, and other celebrity guests.
WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Friday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.
Concert: Samara Joy: A Joyful Holiday
WHAT: Jazz singer and rising star Samara Joy brings her holiday concert to The Chicago Theatre.
WHERE: 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL
WHEN: Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.
Concert: Straight No Chaser
WHAT: A capella sensation Straight No Chaser creates captivating music with nine singers, who will be in town for one show only.
WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St, Chicago , IL
WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 22nd, 3 p.m.
Concert: Trans-Siberian Orchestra
WHAT: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings their 'Lost Christmas Eve Tour' to the Allstate Arena for two shows.
WHERE: 6920 Mannheim Rd., Rosemont, IL
WHEN: Monday, Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.