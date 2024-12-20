Things to do in the Chicago area this weekend (Dec. 20 – Dec. 22)

Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol

WHAT: With hundreds of handmade puppets, immersive sound design and live music, 'Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol' is an unconventional take on the Charles Dickens classic.

WHERE: Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL., inside the Fine Arts Building

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, Dec. 29

Ballet Chicago: 'The Nutcracker'

WHAT: Celebrate the joyous holiday season and create new holiday memories at Ballet Chicago's 'The Nutcracker'.

WHERE: Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Dec. 22

Broadway in Chicago: ' Les Misérables'

WHAT: Broadway in Chicago presents, 'Les Misérables', a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

WHERE: Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, Jan. 5

The Nut Tapper

WHAT: Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of The Nut Tapper, Reggio “The Hoofer” McLaughlin and friends at their popular Christmas production.

WHERE: Old Town School of Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Sunday, Dec 22, 4:30 p.m.

Tink: Winter's Diary Music Festival

WHAT: Calumet City native Tinks' Winter's Diary Music Festival will feature performances by several popular artists, including Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Hunxho, Ann Marie, Sonta, and other celebrity guests.

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.

Concert: Samara Joy: A Joyful Holiday

WHAT: Jazz singer and rising star Samara Joy brings her holiday concert to The Chicago Theatre.

WHERE: 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.

Concert: Straight No Chaser

WHAT: A capella sensation Straight No Chaser creates captivating music with nine singers, who will be in town for one show only.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St, Chicago , IL

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 22nd, 3 p.m.

Concert: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

WHAT: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings their 'Lost Christmas Eve Tour' to the Allstate Arena for two shows.

WHERE: 6920 Mannheim Rd., Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.